Car catches fire. All pics/Aditya Gonsalves

A car caught fire on Sahara Star flyover at Santacruz on the Western Express Highway on Thursday afternoon.

According to eye-witness, the white colour i20 kept emitting fuel which caused a series of mini-blasts.

The traffic towards the north bound stretch towards Borivli is blocked so much so that fire brigade is yet to reach the spot.

More details awaited.

Watch video here