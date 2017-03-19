Watch video: Muslim couple hug on Mumbai street, forced to apologise

Screengrab of the video

A romantic proposal and hug in public turned sour for a Muslim couple in Bhiwandi, Thane who were forced to apologise on Saturday after community leaders threatened them.

In a video that has gone viral, a man is seen proposing a burqa clas woman with a rose in hand. The two were then seen embracing. A bystander on a bike even clapped at the act while the incident was videotaped by some other bystander and was uploaded online.

After the video went viral, the man was forced to tender an apology. The couple has also been targeted by local groups who said they will make them 'do squats in public'.

The National Lokhind Party has decided to take legal action against the two who 'stopped traffic'. Scared that an expression of love created furore, the man put up an apology video online and then the couple left the city.

The woman's father told Times of India, "We are upset. My daughter has threatened to commit suicide if the harassment does not stop. It's unethical of some people to react in this way over a silly mistake."

The Thane police have received a complaint from the girl's family, said Manoj Patil, DCP (zone II, Thane). "Strict action would be taken against those who are threatening her and her family."

Senior Inspector, Bhoiwada also said that FIR was registered and notice to the president of the National Lokhind Party will be served.

Watch video here