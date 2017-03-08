Western Railway trains delayed by derailment in Mumbai

Goods train derailed.

Trains on the Western Railway (WR) crawled this morning, a direct fallout of the derailment of a goods train at Saphale, Palghar, last evening. Suburban services bound for Churchgate ran 10-15 minutes.

WR officials said the 60-km-long Virar-Dahanu stretch was severely affected and owing to this, long-distance trains arriving from the north, like Gujarat and Delhi, interfered with the local train schedule. The WR ran special services between Virar and Palghar; extra buses were put on the roads, too.

Usually, long-distance trains enter Mumbai between 5 am and 8 am, thereby having little effect on suburban services. But today, such trains entered Mumbai quite late. Besides, the schedules of long distance trains were changed; services left Bandra terminus and Mumbai Central two to four hours later than usual.

Last week, another goods train had derailed at GTB Nagar station on the Central Railway (CR).

The WR doesn’t have a general manager (GM) and is being headed by the CR’s GM, DK Sharma. Two derailments have occurred since Sharma took charge. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain recently visited Mumbai to take stock of issues.