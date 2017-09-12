What? Mumbai University unable to trace 28,498 answer sheets!



Representational Image

At a time when Mumbai University (MU) is already reeling under the pressure of numerous controversies, a new one is adding to its woes. Of the total 57,099 answer sheets that are yet to be assessed by the varsity, 28,498 can't be traced due to some technical glitch.

The authorities are of the opinion that either the QR codes of the papers have not been scanned or they have been moved to a different set of answer sheets by mistake.

Of the total 3,95,790 students, who appeared for exams under the varsity, 57,099 are still waiting for their results. Of the results that have been declared, 22,275 candidates have already applied for re-evaluation and 4,920 students have asked for photocopies of their answer sheets.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Devanand Shinde, in-charge V C of MU, said, "There is no need to panic. All the papers have QR codes, and due to similar numbers in the codes, some of them might have been moved to a different box by mistake. The results are pending as we are in the process of finding them."

When asked if any action would be taken against the company, the university's technical partner in the on-screen marking system, Dr Shinde said, "Currently, we are focusing on declaring the pending results."