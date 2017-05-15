Woman and her lover held for murdering her husband



Representation pic

A woman along with her paramour has been arrested here for allegedly killing her businessman husband on May 1, police said today. Vivek Prasad (40) from Kolkata was constructing a water bottling plant in Vanur in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and had employed Babu alias Sheik Peer Mohammed from Puducherry as a supervisor on the project.

Babu had allegedly established illicit intimacy with Jayanthi Prasad, the wife Prasad, Senior Superintendent of Police (law and order) Rajiv Ranjan said. Owing to growing differences between the married couple, Babu and Jayanthi hatched a plan to kill Vivek, he said. When Vivek arrived at the construction site on May 1 in Poothurai, Babu hacked him to death by using a long knife. He then covered the body with a tarpaulin and buried it in the septic tank at the industrial site.

He also hid the septic tank with a mound of sand, the SSP said, adding Jayanthi was "mastermind" of the plot. Babu, who was absconding sine then was arrested today and on his confession Jayanthi was also held, police said. "She is the master mind of the crime and got the plan executed through her paramour Babu," the police official said.

The mound of sand leading to the septic tank was dug up on May 11 in the presence of the officials of Revenue and Police department of neighbouring Tamil Nadu as the site is located in the state's limits. Vivek's body was found to be in a highly decomposed state and its autopsy was being done at a government hospital here.