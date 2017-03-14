Woman falls off after bike hits pothole in Ambernath, dies



Representational picture

In a tragic incident, a pothole claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman in Ambernath. The deceased was riding pillion with her son on a bike en route to his in-laws' residence to attend a function.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place near Forest Naka around 8:30 pm last Tuesday. The deceased, Sairabanu Shaikh's son, Imran lost control of his bike due to a pothole, which caused her to lose balance and fall in.

She suffered multiple injuries in the mishap and was taken to Jawhar Hospital in Ambernath and later shifted her Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Sairabanu passed away while undergoing treatment in Byculla's Balaji Hospital. She was shifted there when doctors termed her condition as critical.

The Byculla police have registered a case of accidental death in relation to her death. Her son Imran works is employed as a senior sales officer at a Dombivli-based firm.

This isn't the first instance of a pothole causing a woman's death. In October 2016, 26-year-old Neha Mirchandani, who was riding pillion with her father on a bike fell victim to a sudden pothole-related mishap near Khemani Chowk in Ulhasnagar.



Neha Mirchandani

Neha and her father 54-year-old Mahesh Mirchandani, were en route to the Guardian Dental College in Ambernath.

Since her father was unable to spot the pothole in time, both were thrown of the bike due to the sudden jerk. Neha was crushed to death by a truck that was moving parallel to them and her father suffered injuries to his back and legs.