Woman police officer commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman sub-inspector of police in Pune allegedly committed suicide in National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) here on Tuesday, police said. Swati, 27, hanged herself in a room of her friend in NISA hostel in Jawaharnagar, Secunderabad.

The SI, who hailed from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was posted in Pune, had come to the academy on February 24 and was staying with her friend Nelima. Swati resorted to extreme step after Nelima had gone out on duty.

A case was registered at Jawaharnagar police station and the body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigations by police revealed that Swati was under depression.

This is the second such incident at NISA in two months. Troubled by his father's death and worried about his family, a trainee SI, hailing from Haryana, had hanged himself in his room on January 19.