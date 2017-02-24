Women can now apply for police bands in Maharashtra

If enough applications are received, state will be the second to have a women's band

In a move aimed at increasing the number of women in the Maharashtra police force, women can now apply for the police band wing of the force, an official said.

“If we get sufficient applications from women candidates for posts in the police band, then Maharashtra will be the second state after Gujarat to have women in this wing,” the official said.

Recruitment for the post of constabulary in the Maharashtra Police will be held between February 24 and March 17. At least 30 per cent posts are reserved for women candidates.

A recruitment notification, issued by the state police on Thursday, appeals to women candidates to apply for the police band wing. Candidates can apply online for this post.

“Till now, the police band has been a male bastion. Now woman can opt for posts in it, said Vijaysingh Jadhav, Inspector General of Police (Training and Special Forces). There are 10 police bands in the state.