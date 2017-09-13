Bank refuses to refund man who lost Rs 87,000 at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza

Day after mid-day reported the shocking swindling of Pune man who used card to pay toll on Expressway, ICICI says it can't help him in any way

Darshan Patil

Resident Darshan Patil has lost his last hope of getting back the Rs 87,130 that was stolen from his account by cyber criminals. Investigations by his bank have shown that the online transactions were completed using Patil's ATM PIN, so his hard-earned money cannot be refunded. The thieves had siphoned the cash on September 9 within two hours of Patil paying with his card at the Khalapur toll plaza.

Also read - Card fraud: Man loses Rs 87,000 after swiping at Pune-Mumbai toll plaza

On Tuesday, mid-day reported about Patil's plight of losing over Rs 87,000, two hours after he swiped his ICICI Bank debit card at the Khalapur toll plaza. On September 9, while he was travelling from Mumbai to Pune, he'd swiped the card to pay a toll of Rs 230 at 6.27 pm. The money was stolen in a few swift transactions between 8.31 pm and 8.34 pm.

While Patil had filed a complaint at the bank and Hadapsar police station, a FIR has not been registered, which is a must in such cases. However, Patil still won't be getting his money back from the bank, as the bank has stated they will not be able to refund it since the criminals stole his ATM pin and used it for the transactions, which is why he didn't get a one-time password (OTP) on his phone.

"All these online transactions were completed using second-factor authentication (ATM PIN). Therefore, [the bank] cannot provide a refund in these cases. Please contact merchant in case of any issues (sic)," stated an e-mail sent to Patil by Santhosh Kumar V, customer service officer from ICICI Bank. Patil told mid-day, "This is extremely frustrating as I don't even know them [the merchant]. How would I contact [them] or refund my money? All my hard-earned money has been lost."

Safer to use cash

City-based cyber crime investigator, cyber security consultant and data privacy professional Ritesh Bhatia advises, "Always pay cash at toll naka because there are two people outside who can view your pin while the one inside takes picture of your card."

Also see - Photos: Mehr Jesia, Prateik Babbar others at Karan Joseph's funeral



