Youth bring food security to centre stage in Congress

Dr Arvind Untawale and VC Sanjay Deshmukh (below) at the Indian Youth Science Congress at Mumbai University. Pics/ Bipin Kokate

The eighth edition of Indian Youth Science Congress was inaugurated at the Mumbai University's convocation hall in Fort campus on Thursday morning. The three-day Congress aims at providing a platform for young students and researchers to present their research work and discuss priority issues in enabling science and technology applications for human welfare. This year's theme for the Congress is 'Food For All in the Anthropocene Era' in which focus will be on food security. The event is being organised by University of Mumbai, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Youth Development and SRM University, Chennai.