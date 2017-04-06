Youths singing Pakistani national anthem during cricket match detained in Kashmir



A screengrab from the video. Pic/Twitter

Srinagar: A dozen youths were detained by the police in Jammu and Kashmir after a video showing them singing the Pakistan national anthem during a cricket match went viral, an official confirmed on Thursday.

"These youths have been detained for counseling," a police officer said.

Video:Pakistan national anthem played before a starting Cricket match. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/DF5u5Mfjnt — Irshad Nabi (@kashmir_rise) April 3, 2017

The twelve were detained from north Kashmir's Ganderbal district late on Wednesday evening. The video showed them wearing Pakistan cricket team uniform and singing the country's anthem.

Reports also said a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was reaching here on Thursday to probe the incident.

Initial investigation into the incident has shown that the youth had been videographed on April 2 during a local cricket match between two teams in Ganderbal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on the same day to inaugurate the Nashri-Chenani tunnel.