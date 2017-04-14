Zakir Naik faces arrest warrant for evading probe



Zakir Naik

A special PMLA court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as even after issuing four summons since January, he has not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further investigation into the money laundering case he has been charged with.

While passing the order, Judge PR Bhavake said, "It's necessary for the accused to be present for thorough investigation in such offences. Hence, I am of the view that a non-bailable warrant can be issued."