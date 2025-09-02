Breaking News
“Even if I die, I will not rise from this ground”: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil
Mumbai rains: City reservoirs near capacity, lake levels at 96.78
Mumbai Police clear Azad Maidan; Jarange vows stir will continue
Maratha quota protest: Home kitchens, truck supplies keep Maratha Morcha fueled
Mumbai police block 300 protest vehicles at city entry
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Jarange, supports Maratha reservation push

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who met Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan, said the Kunbi Marathas—primarily farmers—have long borne the brunt of agrarian distress, debt traps, and farmer suicides

Suhana Khan's Alibaug real estate deal worth Rs 12 crore lands in legal trouble

02 September,2025 02:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan goes barefoot as he seeks blessings

Salman Khan was seen arriving at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's house barefoot. Salman visited his residence to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, a day after bidding farewell to the deity at his house

02 September,2025 02:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane

In a nowcast alert issued at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, the weather department said that  Light spells of rain very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Nashik district in the next 3 hours

02 September,2025 02:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 tips to maintain wellness during the festive season

Is the festive season messing with your nutritional routine? Here’s how to indulge consciously without losing the seasonal cheer (Story by Anindita Paul; Representational Pics/iStock)

02 September,2025 01:24 PM IST | Raaina Jain
News
India-Singapore to ink five pacts during PM Wong's visit

During Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s three-day visit to New Delhi, India and Singapore will sign five agreements to boost ties in shipping, civil aviation, space, and trade. The leaders will also inaugurate a USD 1 billion container terminal in Maharashtra, discuss energy exports, digital connectivity, and strengthen their strategic partnership

02 September,2025 01:27 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

