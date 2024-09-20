Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Twelve-year-old boy killed in accident in Borivali, dumper truck driver held

The driver had fled the scene but he later surrendered at a police station, an official said

What is Ananya Panday's 'behen code' with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor?

What is Ananya Panday's 'behen code' with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor?

20 September,2024 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Salman Khan demands apology from ANI for linking him with D-company

Salman Khan demands apology from ANI for linking him with D-company

Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to news agency ANI and legal team of the two shooters who fired outside his house demanding an apology for wrongly linking him to D-Company

20 September,2024 02:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane businessman cheated of Rs 1.27 cr; FIR registered

Thane businessman cheated of Rs 1.27 cr; FIR registered

The Vartak Nagar police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against a businessman based in Vishakapattam in Andhra Pradesh, under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

20 September,2024 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Technology News
Looking to buy iPhone 16? Read this first and save up to Rs 31000

Looking to buy iPhone 16? Read this first and save up to Rs 31000

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 was launched in India today (September 20) and people have immediately queued up to snap up the popular phone

20 September,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to...

IN PHOTOS: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 10th Indian bowler to...

Team India's premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah registered a new record to his name during the first Test match against Bangladesh. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic)

20 September,2024 04:57 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK