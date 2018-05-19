1 killed, 4 injured in accident in southeast Delhi

Five employees of a call centre located in Sector 22, Noida, were returning home in their office car after their night shift when around 4 AM, a truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit their vehicle, they added



A 27-year-old employee of a BPO was killed and four others were injured after their office car was hit by a truck in the early hours today in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said.

Five employees of a call centre located in Sector 22, Noida, were returning home in their office car after their night shift when around 4 AM, a truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit their vehicle, they added.

Jai Kumar Saini died in the accident while his colleagues Nitesh Sood (27), Dushyant (27), Swaroop (25) and Dharmender (26) were injured. The injured have been discharged after treatment. The autopsy of Saini was carried out at the AIIMS.

The accused truck driver, identified as Shriramis, fled. However, the truck's numberplate fell down near the spot and the truck was later found in an abandoned condition from Mahipalpur. The truck driver was absconding and raids were being conducted to trace him, police said.

