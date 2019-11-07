1-yr-old falls ill at Delhi airport; 'pollution to blame', says doctor

New Delhi: The toxic air of Delhi seems to have penetrated the national capital's international airport too, making a one-year-old girl ill. Myrah, her mother Kavita Kataria and father Subrat Singh were waiting for their flight to Ahmedabad on November 2 when the toddler fell sick.

The family, which stayed in Delhi for about a week after returning from Singapore, ensured Myrah remained indoors where they had installed air purifier. "However, while waiting at the boarding gates (at Delhi airport), Myrah's eyes started getting watery and she was breathing heavily," Kataria told mid-day.

"At 7.10 pm, we boarded the delayed flight. Next morning in Ahmedabad, she woke up coughing, and with a fever," she said. They immediately called the doctor. "After checking her up, the doctor said she has an infection because of the pollution. Her nose, eyes, throat and ears were congested." Myrah has been put on antibiotics for seven days.

