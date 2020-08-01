10 dead as crane collapses in Hindustan Shipyard in AP's Visakhapatnam

At least 10 people were crushed to death and one injured after a massive crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

According to reports, the crane had undergone repairs and it fell when officials were inspecting it.

More details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news