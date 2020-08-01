Search

10 dead as crane collapses in Hindustan Shipyard in AP's Visakhapatnam

Updated: Aug 01, 2020, 14:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Visakhapatnam

According to the police, one person has been injured in the incident

Picture/ANI-Twitter
Picture/ANI-Twitter

At least 10 people were crushed to death and one injured after a massive crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

According to reports, the crane had undergone repairs and it fell when officials were inspecting it.

More details are awaited.

