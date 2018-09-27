10 good reasons to head to Jagran Film Festival

bollywood

With an assorted bunch of Indian and International films on offer, the Jagran Film Festival kicks off its Mumbai leg today. mid-day picks 10 movies that must not be missed!

Ee Ma Yu movie still

Set to kick-off the last leg of its 17-city tour across India today, the Jagran Film Festival will run till September 30 at Andheri’s Cinepolis. If you haven’t already booked your tickets for the festival - which is set to showcase an array of Indian and international shorts and documentaries - mid-day cherrypicks 10 films that are certain to pique the interest of cinephiles.

Ee.Ma.Yau

Set in Kochi, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam film showcases how a death in a family throws members into turmoil, as they begin planning for the funeral.

Paddayi

Abhaya Simha’s Tulu film is a modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. A newlywed couple - Madhava and Sugandhi - from India’s fishing community are driven by ambition. But, they bring upon themselves an epic tragedy.

Village Rockstars

India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category, Rima Das’s Assamese film follows a young village girl from Northeast India as she aspires to create a rock band.

Victor’s History

As a proud son aims to immortalise his father’s legacy, he hires a documentary filmmaker and a cameraman to showcase his life. Tension flares up between the trio as it travels across France, unearthing family secrets. French American filmmaker Nicolas Chevaillier’s English film was reportedly shot with no crew and minimal light.

The Stunt Man

Dreams do come true, as will be evident in Kiomars Samadi Tari Gholam’s Persian film, which chronicles the story of a retired stuntman who is on the threshold of turning into a superstar.

Lemonade

The closing film of JFF traces the dilemmas of a young immigrant mother in the US will unveil on screen as Ioana Uricaru’s Romanian film will showcase Mara, a Romanian woman who moves to the US with her nine-year-old son.

Pushkar Puran

The exotic city of Pushkar is transformed into a place of myth and legend in Kamal Swaroop’s documentary about ancient Indian culture. The filmmaker revisits its sacred stories and myths in a documentary that is gripping and communicative.

Ask The Sexpert

Vaishali Sinha’s feature-length documentary traces the journey of Dr Mahinder Watsa, 93, a sex advice columnist who is known for his non-moralistic advice and humour.

3 Idiotas

The film revisits Aamir Khan’s tale of life as an IIT student. The Mexican remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is directed by Carlos Bolado.

Take a few shorts

This is the showcase section of the festival that puts together absolutely the finest international short films to come out in the recent past, curated into a non-time specific anthology, Hot Shorts. Besides, the short films in the competition section, both India and international, come with a complete paisa-vasool festival guarantee - in keeping with incredible strides made in this genre, lately. So yeah, check out the India Shorts, International Shorts, and Hot Shorts at the festival for sure. Have a great one.

