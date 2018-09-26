Pankaj Kapoor to be honoured at 9th Jagran Film Festival Closing Ceremony

bollywood

Pankaj Kapoor to be honoured with 'Icons of Indian Cinema' Award at the Closing Ceremony of 9th Jagran Film Festival

Pankaj Kapur

The 9th edition of Jagran Film Festival will honour Actor and Director, Pankaj Kapoor with the 'Icons of Indian Cinema' Award during the closing ceremony of the Mumbai edition on 30th September 2018 in the presence of the Indian Film Fraternity.

Pankaj Kapoor is an Indian theatre, television and film actor. Pankaj Kapoor began his career with theatre acting until he was offered a role in the film Gandhi (1982). Pankaj Kapoor’s most acclaimed films were Raakh (1989), Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1991) Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Macbeth, Maqbool (2003), all three films for which he received National Film Awards.

Some of his other works were Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986), Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin (1987), The Blue Umbrella (2005), Dus (2005) and Halla Bol (2007) Pankaj Kapoor has appeared in several television serials but made a mark with Karamchand (1980s) and Office Office (2001). Pankaj Kapoor has also directed several films like Mausam (2011), Mohandas B.A.L.L.B. (1998) and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013).

The Festival took off on 29th June in Delhi before moving on with the journey to cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur. The journey shall culminate in Mumbai between 27-30th September 2018.

Jagran Film Festival is a Dainik Jagran initiative. For more updates, visit www.jff.co.in

