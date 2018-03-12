10 killed in road accidents in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 19 others injured in three separate road accidents in Pakistan on Monday, the media reported





At least 10 people were killed and 19 others injured in three separate road accidents in Pakistan on Monday, the media reported. In Hub area of Balochistan province, six people died when a passenger van hit a car coming from the opposite direction, ARY News reported.

The second accident happened in Khuzdar area of the province when a car fell into a ravine, killing all four occupants. In the third accident, in Lahore, seven people were injured when a tractor turned turtle after hitting a railway crossing.

