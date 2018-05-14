10 people injured after escalator on Thane platform abruptly stops and reverses in other direction

The escalator on the 1st number platform malfunctioned around 7.45pm, stopping for a few seconds before moving in the opposite direction.

An escalator going up to the platform number one at Thane railway station on Friday evening around at 7:45 pm stopped abruptly and reversed direction, throwing off several commuters and leaving ten people injuries to both knees.

The escalator on the 1st number platform malfunctioned around 7.45pm, stopping for a few seconds before moving in the opposite direction. It was peak hour and the escalator was overloaded because of which, when the escalator turned opposite side so many people fell down.

Jayesh Tyagi, 24, fell and bruised both his knees in the freak accident. He was given first aid at the station at one rupee clinic and did not require a hospital visit. The other commuters who lost balance when the escalator reversed its movement were admitted in the same clinic immediately.

"It was a sudden screech and the escalator halted. The next moment, it started going down very fast. We were so many commuters standing ton the stairs because of which we fell on each other and got hurt," said another commuter Deepak Desai.

Thane railway station officials said, "The incident happened as it was overloaded and the belt which control the escalator broke down and it started turning in reverse side. we have immediately admitted everyone in the hospital. Now only three are admitted and other are left with first aid. We are repairing the escalator."

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Vidyadhar Malegaonkar said, "The escalator on pf no 1 Thane station failed due to hand rail slippage. Due to hand rail slippage the traveling passengers got sudden jerk and two of them fell down. Escalatore engineers are at site to investigate the reason for hand rail slippage. The report of escalator working downward is totally wrong , it is only slippage of right hand rail."

