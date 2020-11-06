The series, The Mandalorian, directed by Jon Favreau has returned with its highly-anticipated Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. After the first season created a ripple across the globe with its exemplary storyline, the audiences had been yearning for more. The new season of the Star Wars live-action series received outstanding reviews from all quarters within hours of its release. The saga goes on as the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. With new episodes of Season 2 releasing every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, we list 10 reasons why The Mandalorian is a must-watch.

1. You Don't Have to be a Star Wars Fan to Love The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian does belong to the same universe as the Star Wars saga, however, being a fan of the franchise isn't a prerequisite to watching and enjoying the show. It was the storytellers' mission for the show to appeal to newcomers as well as hardcore fans of the franchise.

2. The Dynamic Jon Favreau in the director's chair

He has directed countless classic movies including Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book and The Lion King, and the evergreen Jon Favreau is also the man at the helm of The Mandalorian, Star Wars' first-ever live-action series. Jon is the showrunner, writer, director and executive producer in the second season of the show.

3. The Star Cast

The Mandalorian boasts of an ensemble cast of Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

4. The Child

Do we really even need to elaborate on this point!? The enchanting little creature The Child, more popularly known as Baba Yoda among fans, has won hearts and taken the internet by storm with his adorable habits that will surely make you smile. Watch The Mandalorian so you can relate to all those memes featuring The Child, and find out what it is that makes him so loved.

5. The Mandalorian Is Part Of A 43-Year-Old Franchise

While it's not compulsory for you to have followed Star Wars through the years, to watch The Mandalorian, but the series does belong to a saga that has been loved and revered for over four decades by audiences around the world. So, take a trip to the galaxy far away and find out for yourself what makes Star Wars the cult classic that it is.

6. Groundbreaking Visual Effects

You have to watch The Mandalorian know why it has been lauded for its groundbreaking visual effects. The makers have used real-time, in-camera rendering to produce the show, and the results have been nothing short of magnificent.

7. The Mandalorian Is Packed With Action

The gripping storyline of The Mandalorian is accompanied by action-packed sequences that will capture your attention. The Mandalorian armour is one of true iconism and is the traditional armour worn by the human warrior clans of the planet Mandalore.

8. The Endearing Relationship of the Child & the Mandalorian

Another highlight of the show is the endearing relationship between the Mandalorian and the Child. The two fictional characters share a bond so special that we can all learn something from it. The Mandalorian, a bounty hunter, is ready to go to any lengths to protect the Child, and to find out more about the duo, you must watch the show.

9. Travel to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

If there's a show that can transport you from the current world to a galaxy far, far away, then it's The Mandalorian. The exemplary storyline, outstanding visual effects and magnificent actors are sure to enthrall you and keep you captivated.

10. The Epic Bounty Hunter – the Mandalorian

Last, but definitely not the least, is the epic character of the Mandalorian aka Din Djarin, a bounty hunter, who will do anything to ensure that the Mandalore tribes' way of life survives. The protagonist of the series, the Mandalorian will ensure you fall in love with his unswerving character, armour that he never removes and his iconic dialogues.

