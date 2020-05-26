10 shot dead in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Ten people were shot dead and 32 others injured in Chicago during the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015, when 12 persons were killed.

Despite the Illinois' stay-at-home order, the weekend's death toll has already surpassed last year's holiday weekend, when seven people were killed and 34 were injured, the Chicago Sun Times said in a report on Monday.

In 2018, seven people died and 30 others were wounded. In 2017, six people were killed and 44 others were wounded. In 2016, six people were killed and 56 wounded.

The most fatal shooting took place on Monday evening in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Two men, 45 and 52, were standing on a sidewalk at about 8.30 p.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 45-year-old, who was shot in the head and torso, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

The older man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, a person was fatally shot in Rosemoor on the South Side.

He was shot in the face and chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday morning, a man was killed in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side, while a 45-year-old was killed several hours prior in Grand Crossing on the South Side, said the Chicago Sun Times report.

Another man was killed late Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side and about an hour before that, a teenage boy was shot dead in Washington Park on the South Side.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 32 others wounded in gun violence throughout the city.

