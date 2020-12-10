10 Years of Ranveer Singh: Tracing the journey of the blockbuster star

When a young and aspiring Ranveer Singh made his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat a decade ago, it was clear a star was born, but it was also the birth of a promising actor driven by unconventional looks and unique style. Actors who take a while to impress fans with their appearances are often labeled as unconventional, and Singh was no exception.

And despite the gazes filled with disdain and dissatisfaction, not many could deny he had in him to be right at the top. It was an impressive and impressionable debut in a film that's still hailed as one of Yash Raj Films' most memorable and accomplished projects. It also marked the arrival of Anushka Sharma, who already made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi two years before.

For all the criticism that came Singh's way for his hysterical persona and hyper-active energy, it all boiled down to a hushed and restrained performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's luminous Lootera in 2013. Lovingly staging his frames with abundant help from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinema, whom he assisted on Devdas, Motwane gave a love saga that was both heartening and haunting.

At its heart were Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, two lovers never destined to unite, meant to be torn apart by destiny. Regarded as their most underrated film, Lootera showed how this actor can speak volumes despite barely speaking a word.

In the same year, he collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and the character of Ram wouldn't be far away from how Singh is in real. All his shenanigans echo the actor's real-life nature, brimming with enthusiasm and excitement, what we call as no-holds-barred. This was a more vibrant and vociferous version of Bhansali's own Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Singh here felt at home, where anything goes and there are no chains or shackles.

With this filmmaker, he collaborated two more times, once in Bajirao Mastani and the third and last time in Padmaavat.

A hero in one and a villain in the other, Singh displayed both valour and vulnerability in these complex parts where he fails to win the love of his life- Deepika Padukone (Mastani and Rani Padmavati). Both the sagas had to end in tragedy, where love loses and betrayal wins.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is arguably his most fun outing at the movies. He once said in an interview that he was born to be a Rohit Shetty hero, and the filmmaker made sure his words are justified. Playing the role of Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, the actor played the role only the way Ranveer Singh could've. The quirks were quintessential and a lot of the stuff seemed improvised. He single-handedly made Simmba much more joyous than Singham and Dabangg. Not every police has to be dour, after all.

And in his last release, Gully Boy, he continued to march ahead of his contemporaries, and even though the song Apna Time Aayega became an anthem of the nation, his time had already arrived by the time the film arrived. Murad could be unlikable at times, almost turning the villain of the underdog story to achieve his dreams. But Zoya Akhtar treated the theme of this musical in such a way that one could never stop rooting for his triumph. The Apna Time Aayega T-shirts would know better!

Today, Singh is a bonafide movie star with a legitimate following across the globe. The city that never sleeps (Mumbai) has got a star that can always stay awake, and entertain.

