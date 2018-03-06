100 women drivers take part in off-road event ahead of Women's Day

The event was conducted keeping in mind the International Women's Day to be celebrated on Thursday

Kolkata: Close to 100 women motorsports enthusiasts from the city participated in a four-wheeler off-road event which concluded at the Eco Park here on Tuesday.

The two-day programme saw Urmi Mazumdar emerge victorious on Day 1 with Ratna Sett Das finishing second and Bhavneet coming third.

On the second day, Jayita Hazra secured pole position while Versha and Sagarika Gorai were second and third respectively.

