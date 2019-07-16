10th Edition of Jagran Film Festival to start in Delhi

bollywood

Festival will showcase 20 India, Asia and World premieres in its Delhi edition. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, to inaugurate the 10th JFF

The world's largest travelling film festival will be inaugurated by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Mr. Prakash Javadekar. The schedule for this must-attend Delhi chapter from 18th to 21st July at Siri Fort Auditorium has been announced. Eminent film personalities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shobu Yarlagadda, Ketan Mehta and film critic Rajeev Masand will also be present at the inauguration.

The first day of the film festival will witness two-panel discussions in the Cinema Summit category, on "Future of Cinema…Breaking Language Barriers in Indian Cinema" with Shobu Yarlagadda and Ketan Mehta, and "Changing Landscape of Bollywood" with Farah Khan. These panel discussions will be moderated by film critic Rajeev Masand.

The festival will kick-off with an in-conversation with Anil Kapoor. There will also be discussions with Rohit Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aparna Sen, Udita Jhunjhunwala, Pouran Derakhshandeh and Ishan Khattar have also been planned during the four-day film festival. Four Argentinian films will be screened at the festival, as Argentina is the country in focus, including The Irish Prisoner which will be screened as an India premiere.

The festival will showcase a total of 20 World/Asian/Indian premiere movies. More than 40 features films and around 30 short films/documentaries will be screened in Delhi. The festival will open with the world premiere of Ghawre Bairey Aaj directed by Aparna Sen, which will be screened under the Indian Panorama category. Other notable films include The Right Pocket of the Robe (Greece), Paangshu (Sri Lanka), Hiroshima Carp Theater (Japan), Musk (UAE) and Han Dan (Taiwan). Short films/documentaries like A Monsoon Date, Coral Woman, Meal, Kulasamy, The Phish Tale, A Strange Night for Mr. Shasmal and The Booth.

The Jagran Film Festival kickstarts in Delhi on 18th July and will travel through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai. To book tickets and other details, log on to jff.co.in.

