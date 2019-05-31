Call for Entries Open for the 10th Jagran Film Festival

bollywood

World's largest travelling film festival celebrates 10 years of purveying good cinema

Jagran Film Festival

Entries for the much-awaited 10th edition of the Jagran Film Festival are now open. With its 10th edition, the World's largest travelling film festival completes a decade of incessantly carrying the 'Cinematic Culture' from metro cities to smaller cities of India thereby spreading and promoting the appreciation of the cinematic art at the grass root level. The extravaganza is all set to travel to 18 cities starting from New Delhi from 18th July.

The festival invites filmmakers to submit entries on the website www.jff.co.in by 15th June 2019 for Delhi, however the entries will remain opened till 1st September 2019 for other cities including Mumbai chapter.

Apart from the categories like World Cinema, Indian Showcase, Jagran Shorts and Jagran Docs, this year OTT has been added as a new category. Films can be submitted under the categories like Indian Showcase, World Cinema, Jagran Shots /docs and OTT. A multi-layered preview process followed by JFF invites entries with no submission fee.

The festival in its 10th year has grown to become the world's largest travelling film festival that screens films across the genres from around the globe. Jagran Film Festival celebrates 10 years of glorious journey with exciting new additions this year.

This year's festival will include new categories in Programming and Awards. 10th Jagran Film Festival will celebrate two Retrospectives -World and India. This year will also include "Icon of the World Cinema" as well in addition to "Icon of Indian Cinema".

Rajeev Masand, a noted film critic & international entertainment reporter from the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the Cannes and the Berlin Film Festival who has interviewed Hollywood heavyweights like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, James Cameron, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Daniel Craig and others is this year's Festival consultant.

10 edition of JFF will also have separate curation for India and International lead by Udita Jhunjhunwala, a well-established entertainment writer, film critic & contributing authors to Bollywood's Top 20 Stars (published by Penguin) and Aseem Chhabra, festival director of the New York Indian Film Festival and author of two biographies – Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, the Star and Priyanka Chopra: The Incredible Journey of a Global Bollywood Star.

The film festival will kick start from New Delhi on 18th July and will travel to Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Indore, Dehradun, Meerut, Hissar, Jalandhar, Agra, Raipur, and finally conclude on 29th September 2019 in Mumbai.

JFF provides filmmakers an audience of around 55,000 people and travels to 18 towns with 400+ screenings.

