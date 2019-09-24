10th Jagran Film Festival to host Cinema Summit in Mumbai Chapter

10th edition of Jagran Film Festival will be hosting the "Cinema Summit" in the Mumbai chapter. Eminent Bollywood personalities like Aneez Bazmee, Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ritesh Sidhwani will be discussing on current scenario and evolution of Indian cinema. Three sessions of Cinema Summit will be organised on 26th September in Screen 3. The panel discussions will focus on future of filmmaking, casting, promotion, new channels such as OTT, the evolving idea of the Bollywood star etc.

Session 1



Anees Bazmee: He is an Indian film director, writer and producer with an experience of more than three and a half decades in 60 films across varied genres in Hindi, Tamil and Marathi cinema. He has worked in movies like Hulchul.

Session 2



Ritesh Sidhwani: He is an Indian film producer and co-founder of the Excel Entertainment, film production house. His debut film, Dil Chahta Hai, achieved cult status for pioneering a new genre in Indian cinema and won a National Award in 2001. In his two decades career, he has produced films like Lakshya, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukre, Gully Boy and more.

Session 3

Sajid Nadiadwala: He is an Indian film producer, storywriter, director and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. He is the grandson of filmmaker A K Nadiadwala, and has written and produced films including Housefull, Baaghi and directed Kick that brought him various debutant director awards. He also wrote the Marathi film Lai Bhaari that was produced by Riteish Deshmukh. He started his career at a very young age, as a production assistant before establishing his own production company called "Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd" at the age of 25. He produced his first film Zulm Ki Hukumat starring Dharmendra and Govinda in 1992. He brought together action stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for the first time on big screen with his next, Waqt Hamara Hai.

Nitesh Tiwari: He is a well-known Indian film director, screenwriter and lyricist. He made his directorial debut by co-directing Chillar Party in 2011 which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film and Bhoothnath Returns in 2014 which became a box office hit. In 2016, he scripted, and directed Dangal which was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival in April 2017 and second BRICS festival in June 2017. Nitesh has garnered the Filmfare Best Director Award at the 62nd Filmfare Awards, and the Telstra People's Choice Award at the 2017 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He won the Filmfare award for best director in 2017 for directing Dangal.

The world's largest travelling film festival received an overwhelming response across the cities. The Jagran Film Festival started in Delhi from 18th July and has travelled to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, Gorakhpur, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dehradun, Meerut, Agra, Hisar, Jalandhar, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The travelling festival will now travel to Mumbai on 26th September and will culminate on September 29th.

