11-year-old boy saves mother and her child from drowning in Assam

national

The incident took place when woman along with her two children was crossing the river

Representational Image

Sonitpur (Assam): In what can be called as an utter display of courage, an 11-year-old boy saved a mother and one of her child from drowning in a river in Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday.

The incident took place when woman along with her two children was crossing the river. However, the trio started to drown due to the sudden increase in the level of water in the small river.

Meanwhile, the 11-year-old Uttam Tati who was standing on the banks and witnessing the sequences wasted no time in reaching out to them. He immediately jumped in the river to their rescue. However, he could only save two of them while the third child got drowned.

Tati hails from Dhankhona village that comes under Missamari police station.

"The 11-year-old has shown utmost bravery and immense courage. He wasted no time in saving the woman and her child however he couldn't save the third child. The state government will try its best to recommend his name to the centre so that this act of valour may be recognised at the national level," said Lakhy Jyoti Das, District Magistrate.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates