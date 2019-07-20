113 degree exams awaiting results, Mumbai University stall admissions to law course

national

Admissions to the three-year law degree course have been stalled for a long time, thanks to the Mumbai University's delay in results. While the new academic year has begun, the Mumbai University is yet to declare results of a total of 113 degree examinations. Admissions to the three-year law course are after graduation. These are delayed as the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell does not want anyone to lose out because their result was pending.

The pending results of the 113 examinations are also causing a delay for other admissions where degree marks is an eligibility criterion. The CET Cell is being cautious this year after facing multiple court cases during the admission season last year. But students are worried. "I am applying to colleges outside Maharashtra too. But my preference is for Mumbai. If I get admission outside before the Maharashtra process allots seats, it will be troublesome for me," said Samir Kshirsagar, a graduate from Goregaon.

The Commissioner of the CET Cell, Anand Rayte said, "We cannot start admissions unless all results are out, as even if one candidate moves court, there could be a further delay. But we are planning to begin registration next week hoping that Mumbai University will start declaring remaining results." The Mumbai University said that the pending results are hardly 30 per cent of the total students. The PRO of the examination section, Ashutosh Rathod said, "The result of 70 per cent of the students was declared. What is pending are the results of examinations where there are very few students. We hope to declare all results in next 20 days."

