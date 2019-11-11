MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

12-foot long python rescued from the compound of a house in Bengaluru

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 19:33 IST | ANI | Karnataka

The python was brought to the BBMP head office and was later released back to a safe habitat in Turahalli forest

The BBMP wildlife rescue team rescued a 12-feet python which was found at Hemmigepura ward. Picture/Twitter ANI
The BBMP wildlife rescue team rescued a 12-feet python which was found at Hemmigepura ward. Picture/Twitter ANI

A 12 feet long python was rescued by the wildlife rescue team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Hemmigepura area here on Monday. The python was found in the compound of a house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Ward No. 198 in Hemmigepura, which is located near Turahalli forest reserve area.

Mohan, a member of the BBMP wildlife rescue team, said that due to changes in weather in Bengaluru, nocturnal species like pythons and sand boas are moving out from the forest in search of food.

The python was brought to the BBMP head office and was later released back to a safe habitat in Turahalli forest. This was the second case of python rescue in the last three months.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

karnatakabengalurunational news

Fishermen rescue 20 foot-long whale shark from net

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK