12 more death sentences for Kasur rapist

international

The anti-terrorism court's (ATC) judge Sajjad Ahmed on Saturday awarded Ali, 23, the death penalty on 12 more counts for the rape and murder of three other girls, the report said

Representational picture

The convict in a high-profile rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pakistan's Kasur city was given 12 more death sentences by a special anti-terrorism court in another three cases of child sexual abuse. Imran Ali, who was already awarded four counts of the death penalty, one life term, 7-year jail term and Rs 4.1 million in fines back in February for raping and murdering the seven-year-old girl, had confessed sexually abusing at least another eight girls.

The anti-terrorism court's (ATC) judge Sajjad Ahmed on Saturday awarded Ali, 23, the death penalty on 12 more counts for the rape and murder of three other girls, the report said. He was also fined Rs 6 million out of which Rs 3 million were directed to be handed to the families of the victims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever