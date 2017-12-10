12-year-old girl allegedly raped by her uncle

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village in Subeha area here, police said today

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village in Subeha area here, police said today. The incident took place when the girl was alone in her house yesterday and her uncle Rakesh Kumar Gupta raped her, they said.



Representational Picture

The accused has been arrested and police have sent the girl for medical examination.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go