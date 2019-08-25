12-year-old girl raped and impregnated by school teacher in Kerala

crime

The incident came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents during the counseling session

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by her school teacher in Thenhipalam area of Malappuram district, Kerala. The incident came to light after the parents noticed the unusual behaviour of their daughter. It was only during the counseling that the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Kerala: A 12-year-old girl allegedly raped & impregnated by a school teacher in Thenhipalam, Malappuram district. Case registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant sections. — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

The Thenhipalam police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a similar incident, two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in their neighbourhood in Amargadi village, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The two accused were identified as Iqrar and Bahid. Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said that the two accused allegedly lured the girl and took her to a nearby farm, where they raped her.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against the two accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

In another incident, the parents of a four-year-old girl lodged a police complaint against a woman teacher from a Kandivli school in Mumbai for molesting their child during the school hours. The Kandivli police have booked the teacher under the stringent POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and are probing the case.

After returning from school, the child who is a junior KG student complained to her parents that the teacher had touched her inappropriately. When the parents of the minor girl approached the school, the management informed the parents that the school premises are entirely covered by cameras, except inside the washrooms. The police were summoned and the CCTV footage was shown to the parents as well as cops.

With inputs from IANS

