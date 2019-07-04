40-year-old man rapes 5-year-old girl; booked under POSCO act

crime

The man raped the baby when her parents were out for some work. The police have booked the accused under the POSCO act

Representational Picture

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh police detained a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping and molesting a five-year-old girl when she was alone at her house in Anantapuram town of the district. "When parents were out and the baby was alone at home, the accused - Kiran - molested the child. When the parents came home later, they found their daughter unconscious and bleeding. They admitted her in a government hospital and complained to the police," Circle in-charge Bala Maddileti told ANI on Thursday.

The police have registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (penetrative sexual assault) and 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

In a similar incident, a man took a minor girl for a ride, allegedly raped her and dropped back at her home in Jaipur. The incident took place on July 2, 2019, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents who, in turn, informed the police.

All necessary medical test and other formalities were completed, the police said. The police formed teams to nab the accused. "I hope that we will soon nab the accused and we will ensure that he gets a strict action," Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava said.

The incident created much anger in the area, with some people tried to give the matter a communal colour, that a mob gathered outside a police station and pelted stones at the cops.

With inputs from ANI

