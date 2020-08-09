12 years of Singh Is Kinng: Fans can't wait to see Vipul Shah-Akshay Kumar collaborate again

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Singh Is Kinng’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and directed by Anees Bazmee completes 12 glorious years on July 8 this year, but the movie still continues to hold the same freshness, swag and humour among the cinema lovers across the globe even today.

Besides the movie scoring supremely well in all aspects, be it brilliant story-telling and direction, superlative performances (by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Jaaved Jafferi and Ranvir Shorey), exotic locales and apt music (which uplifts your mood instantly), most importantly it was Vipul Shah and Akshay Kumar’s hit collaboration yet again that set the box office cash registers ringing. Besides Akshay-Katrina’s hit jodi, the movie’s title track is still etched in the memories of many.

Talking about the movie completing 12 years and his association with superstar Akshay Kumar, Vipul Shah says, "Our bond goes beyond films. We have worked together on six films so far and enjoyed great success. We had an amazing time working on ‘Singh Is Kinng’. I can’t believe it’s been 12 years but the movie is still a fresh piece of humour and swag. It has been a fantastic and successful journey with Akshay."

