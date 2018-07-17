12,000 tonnes of debris and garbage was thrown out by sea at Marine Drive last week

City-based NGO 'Citizens Circle for Social Welfare and Education' had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to authorities concerned to frame guidelines on garbage and debris disposal and its discharge into the sea

Around 12,000 tonnes of debris and garbage was thrown out by sea along the Marine Drive promenade in south Mumbai during the high tide last week, the Bombay High Court was told today.

"Around 12000 tonnes of debris and garbage, thrown into the promenade during the high tide last week, has been cleared from Marine Drive by municipal workers," said Shehzad Naqvi representing the petitioner.

Naqvi told the HC that authorities are ideally supposed to discharge the garbage or debris into sea at a farther distance from the coastline.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla noted that the petition raises important issues and an urgent hearing was required.

The bench then posted the PIL for hearing on July 30.

