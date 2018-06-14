13 killed in Uttar Pradesh weather-related incidents

The regional Met Office has predicted dust storms in many parts of the state in the next 48-hours

On Thursday, 13 people were killed in weather-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Most of the deaths occurred due to walls and trees collapsing on people.

Four people died in Sitapur and two each in Faizabad, Gonda, Kaushambi, Kannauj, and one in Hardoi district, the officials said. Meanwhile, six people were injured in Faizabad district. The regional Met Office has predicted dust storms in many parts of the state in the next 48-hours.

Met Director J.P. Gupta said the north-westerly winds have intensified the heat wave and that the monsoon might hit the state five days after the expected date of arrival.

