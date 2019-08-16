13 Reasons Why Season 3 Final Trailer: A new mystery rocks Liberty High

web-series

The final trailer of the popular teenage drama, 13 Reasons Why, is out. Check it out!

A still from the final trailer of 13 Reasons Why. Pic/YouTube

Season three of the teenage drama, 13 Reasons Why, will see Bryce being found dead making everyone at Liberty High School a potential suspect. The actor, who has received critical acclaim for the role, said the character shone a light on the gravity of sexual crimes prevalent in the society.

"It has been really rewarding. Playing the role and diving into the research for a show like this changes your mindset and perspective on things. For me, playing a character who is essentially a rapist and has sexually assaulted many women just shows how much of an issue it is in our society. It has been really eye-opening for me. I noticed I sort of take things in a different light just having played this character," Prentice told PTI in a telephonic interview from the US.

Watch the final trailer of 13 Reasons Why here:

Bryce is also a manipulative bully and the 25-year-old actor said the upcoming instalment will reveal more "interesting" facets to his personality. "He definitely has a bit of an arc throughout the seasons. We get to see the monstrous side of him aplenty. But in this new season, we get to see a kind of a different colour from Bryce, which was a joy to play. To work on a character that you've been honing for several years and add a different flavour to it was incredible."

Prentice said the entire cast was surprised by the breakout success of the series, which debuted in 2017, adding it has "transformed" all of their lives. "Fame sort of alters your life in day-to-day things. But I think, more importantly, it's the issues that the show touches upon. It's been beautiful to see how much it resonates with the audience, that in turn affects us as individuals," he said.

The actor said the fact that people across all age groups connect with 13 Reasons Why is what makes being a part of a show worth it.

"I've had parents come up to me on the streets and say, 'Hey, I watch this show with my child'. The number of issues that have been brought up that they were able to relate to and talk to us about was incredible. It makes it worthwhile. The show does a lot of good in raising awareness and getting people talking about these issues," Prentice said. The show has been renewed for the fourth and final run.

With 13 Reasons Why all set to return with Season 3 on Netflix this August 23, 2019, stay tuned for a new harrowing crime to unfold at Liberty High.

