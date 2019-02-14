14 AMU students slapped with sedition charge over protest

national

The BYJM members held a separate demonstration against the visit, demanding that the MP should be banned from the campus

Asaduddin Owaisi. Pic/AFP

Fourteen Aligarh Muslim University students, including their union chief, were booked under sedition charges after protests on the campus following reports of a planned visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, some AMU students allegedly had an altercation with a TV channel crew, which had come to film the visit that ultimately did not take place, they said. The BYJM members held a separate demonstration against the visit, demanding that the MP should be banned from the campus.

The students were booked under sedition charges after a complaint was filed by BJYM activist Mukesh Lodhi, alleging that he was assaulted amid chants of pro-Pakistan slogans by some students, police said.

