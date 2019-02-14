14 AMU students slapped with sedition charge over protest
The BYJM members held a separate demonstration against the visit, demanding that the MP should be banned from the campus
Fourteen Aligarh Muslim University students, including their union chief, were booked under sedition charges after protests on the campus following reports of a planned visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, officials said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, some AMU students allegedly had an altercation with a TV channel crew, which had come to film the visit that ultimately did not take place, they said. The BYJM members held a separate demonstration against the visit, demanding that the MP should be banned from the campus.
The students were booked under sedition charges after a complaint was filed by BJYM activist Mukesh Lodhi, alleging that he was assaulted amid chants of pro-Pakistan slogans by some students, police said.
