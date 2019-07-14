14 people including Armymen still trapped inside debris of building collapsed in Solan

national

A few army men along with 14 other civilians are still trapped inside debris of a building that collapsed in Solan

As many as 14 people including Armymen are still feared trapped inside the debris of the building that collapsed here on Sunday.

While 22 people have been rescued so far. About 30 Armymen and seven civilians were on the spot when the accident took place following the heavy rainfall that lashed the area. The building that collapsed was a 'Dhaba'.

Director cum Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, DC Rana said: "Two people dead and 22 have been rescued after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti, earlier today."

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the nearest location of Panchkula is deployed in the rescue operation.

"I got the sad news of building collapse in Solan, Himachal Pradesh in which Armymen are also trapped. I have talked to Chief Minister Jairam Ramesh regarding it and he is personally monitoring the situation. I pray God for the safe rescue of all," tweeted J P Nadda, BJP working President.

Earlier in the day, Two people died in the building collapse following heavy rainfall in the Kumarhatti here on Sunday. Twenty-two people have been rescued.

Earlier, as many as 15 people remained trapped inside the debris while 10 people were rescued. The accident took place following the heavy rain that lashed the area.

