15 hospitalised for snake bite in Andhra Pradesh

The infected were kept under observation, tested blood and given anti-snake venom injection

Representation picture

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Around 15 people from several villages in Movva Mandal were admitted to the primary health care centre in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh after being bitten by snakes. Sivaramakrishna, doctor at Movva government health care centre said, "We have kept 15 people who had come after being bitten by snakes under observation, tested blood and gave them anti-snake venom injection. All are out of danger now. Anti-snake venom injection is available in all government hospitals in the district. So people need not worry.

The hospital authorities said that 90 people have been given anti-snake venom injection from August 1 till date. Sivaramakrishna appealed to people to not go to any Tantriks or quack doctors and waste time. He said instead go to the nearest government hospital as they are providing all the necessary medicines.

Most of the victims that were admitted to the hospital were either farmers or coolies as informed by the doctor of the primary health care centre.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old woman died of snakebite in the district, police said. The woman, identified as Savita Devi, was bitten by the snake when she was sweeping the courtyard of her house at Adhora village.

