15 Indian paddlers qualify for main draw

Out of 15 paddlers, 9 women qualified for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

Cuttack: In a good outing for India, 15 paddlers gained entry into the main draw of the individual event at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

While nine paddlers qualified in the women's category, the men's qualifiers saw six Indians sailing to the main draw. The women will join the already seeded Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee and Madhurika Patkar in the main draw.

The Indians that failed to make the cut included Pooja Sahasrabhude, Reeth Risya and Surbhi Patwari, who managed 11-5, 3-11, 11-6, 11-6 victory over Xin Tee.

