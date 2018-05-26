15 people injured as fire spreads after LPG leak

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) control room received a call about the fire on the second floor of a house in Krishna Nagar around 11 p.m. on Thursday, following which five fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused it



Fifteen persons suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out following a leak from a cooking gas cylinder in east Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Friday.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) control room received a call about the fire on the second floor of a house in Krishna Nagar around 11 p.m. on Thursday, following which five fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused it.

The fire broke out when one of the victims, Satto, aged 58, was cooking food on an LPG stove, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said. Fire engulfed the room due to the gas leak, following which three neighbours tried to douse the flames but got burnt in the process.

Brijesh, 15, Naresh, 16, Shiv Pojan, 19, Dharmveer, 28, Niranjan, 30, Ranjeet, 30, Rajpal, 60, and seven unidentified area residents were injured in the blaze and admitted in different hospitals.

