15-year-old boy killed by crocodile in Odisha

The body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered after a crocodile attacked him at Parimakunda Pur village in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The boy was dragged into Kharasrota river by the crocodile, said BB Tudu, Fire Officer.

"Boats were deployed in the search operation that continued for four to five hours," he said.

