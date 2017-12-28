15-year-old nabbed for allegedly raping 65-year-old woman in Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was nabbed for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said today.

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was nabbed for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday. The victim works as a domestic help at a farmhouse. Quoting a statement by the victim, police said the accused allegedly raped her around 15 days ago and threatened her against revealing the incident. Scared about the consequences and humiliation, she kept quiet, police added.

Representational picture

According to the victim, the juvenile came to her house again on December 23. When she did not open the door, he started banging on it and threatened to break it down. The woman shouted for help and a man living in the vicinity came to check on her, police said, adding that spotting the man, the juvenile fled from the scene. Soon police reached the spot and a case was registered after the woman narrated her ordeal.

The juvenile was apprehended the same day and sent to a correction home, officials said. His father works as a security guard in the area and the victim knew the boy, who is a school dropout, they said. The victim was being counselled, they added.

