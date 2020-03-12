15-year-old runaway boy reunited with family in Thane after five years

A 15-year-old boy, who ran away from his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a quarrel with his mother in 2015, has been traced to New Delhi and reunited with his family, police said. The boy left his home in Ulhasnagar township here on September 25, 2015 following which his parents lodged a police complaint, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch's police inspector Mahesh Tarde said on Wednesday.

Recently, while detecting some cases of missing children, the police got a tip-off that the boy was in Delhi. The police managed to locate the boy in the national capital and brought him here on Tuesday with the help of his relatives, the official said. When the police questioned him, the boy informed them that as he was angry with his mother after a quarrel with her, he left his house in September 2015, the official said.

The boy also told the police that he initially worked at a vegetable market in Byculla area of neighbouring Mumbai and then shifted to Goa. He later went to Delhi where he worked in a catering service. The police counselled the boy and handed him over to his parents on Tuesday, the official said.

