1.5k sign petition to remove new TISS registrar

A protest by the students and alumni of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) against the new registrar Col. R M Joshi is gaining support.

An online petition demanding the rollback of the appointment has received more than 1,500 signatures from students, alumni and faculty members from across TISS campuses. Students argue that the appointment is an attempt at saffronisation of the institute.

Students and alumni have been protesting the appointment for some time now. After several messages expressing objection, an online petition was started earlier this month. It has total of 1,568 signatures. They will submit an application to the university's authorities.

Students say that Joshi's appointment raises questions on the basic principles of the institute.

"This appointment is further evidence of saffronisation of the university by the central government. Appointment of people who conform to extreme hateful majoritarian beliefs on important posts, like in the case of Hyderabad Central University or Jawaharlal Nehru University, has led to violence and intimidation of student voices.

His appointment creates an environment of fear in the campus. It also makes the place insecure for people from marginalised backgrounds, especially students from the Muslim minority," read a statement issued by protesting students.

Students have been using social media as a platform for the protest. There has, however, been no response from the authorities as yet. Joshi and the Director of the institute, Prof. Shalini Bharat, were unavailable to comment.

