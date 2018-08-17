16 Bhandup schoolkids vomit their way to hospital after mid-day meal

national

It turned out to be a poisonous Thursday at Bhandup's Sahyadri Vidyamandir, after 16 students and a teacher landed in hospital with complaints of stomach ache and vomiting on eating the dal rice served in the school yesterday

Students of Bhandup's Sahyadri Vidyamandir at Mulund Agarwal Hospital. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

The trigger

Though Sumit Dongarkar's mum packs a tiffin for him every day, he looks forward to the brunch served in school, and Thursday was no different, said his mother Sonali, as he loves dal rice.

The 13-year-old and his friends ate the meal with relish during the recess at 9.50 am, but shortly after, trouble started. At first, a Std VII student began vomiting, but soon, more complained of stomach ache and nausea. After other students began throwing up, the school authorities rushed 16 of them, and a teacher, Vidya Lad, who'd tasted the food as per protocol, to Mulund Agarwal Hospital. Sonali Dongarkar said, "Sumit is doing fine now and is under observation."

Who's responsible?

School authorities said that for the last one and a half year, around 700 students have been eating the meals prepared by Lingeshwar Mahila Bachat Gat. Parents told mid-day that VII-C is the first to receive the food every day, and while 16 from the class of 40 took ill, others remained unaffected. "Everybody is stable now. But this has shaken the kids and our trust. Who will take the responsibility for it?" asked Aruna Poojari, a parent.

Another, Aditi Naik, said, "My son, Krish, had a nasal tube attached for a while. He is okay now, but I am going to tell him not to have the meal again." Several parents complained of being kept in the dark about the incident. "The school finishes at 12.30 am. When I went to receive my daughter, she never came out. Then, a friend of hers told me what had happened. I felt dizzy on finding out, but I rushed to the hospital," said Lalita Shinde.

Hospital dean Dr Usha Mohprekar said, "All are stable now. We have moved them to the general ward for observation. Prima facie, it looks like food poisoning. An inquiry will be conducted."

Sampling the fare

Principal Narsingh Mane told mid-day, "The staff were prompt in giving required care to the sick children, all from one division. The food had come from Lingeshwar Mahila Bachat Gat, which has been providing it to us for a while now. So, we are not sure what went wrong. Samples of the food have been submitted to authorities for testing."

BMC education officer Mahesh Palkar said, "We have collected raw as well as cooked food samples from the kitchen of the organisation. The kitchen looked neat and tidy; nonetheless, experts will test the samples to end the inquiry conclusively. Until the investigation report is out, we have ordered the organisation to not supply food; its contract with the civic body will be subject to the probe report.

"The organisation provides mid-day meals to 25 other schools in the vicinity. So, while the investigation is on, all these schools will have to make alternative arrangements."

