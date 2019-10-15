16 tree branches chopped in Pune ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit: MNS

The SP college campus, spread over 24 acres, can accommodate over 50,000 people.(Photo: Mandar Tannu)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city unit president on Tuesday alleged that over 16 tree branches at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) college were chopped ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meet in the city on Thursday.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied allegations and the college management said the tree branches had been cut to avoid untoward incidents.

Advocate Rupali Patil-Thombare, MNS city woman president, said, "The trees are being cut for PM Narendra Modi's visit so they do not act as hurdles in setting up the event. On one hand, they run campaigns on tree plantation and on the other, they chop trees illegally."

The SP college campus, spread over 24 acres, can accommodate over 50,000 people.

For the event, the management has placed a podium from where Modi will address the event, and they have also done water proofing of the pandals.

BJP's Ujjwal Keskar, who is managing the event, said, “We have not decided to chop the trees, but the college management has taken a call. BJP and PM Modi's visit has no role to play in it.”

Advocate SK Jain, president, Shikshan Prasharak Mandal, said, “There were 16 trees in the area. Last week, a baniyan tree fell on the busy road killing one person. To avoid such incidents, we had to chop the branches and cut around three trees that were dangerous. We sought permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Tree Authority.”

